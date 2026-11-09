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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Governor declares a state of emergency after weeks of floods in southern Utah

Mountain West News Bureau | By Duck Thurgood
Published November 9, 2026 at 10:57 AM MST
Flooding in southeast Utah, seen during Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's trip to the affected areas, Oct. 29, 2026.
Utah Office of Lieutenant Governor
Flooding in southeast Utah, seen during Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's trip to the affected areas, Oct. 29, 2026.

Repeated flooding has damaged homes, roads, and utility infrastructure. The state of emergency will provide local recovery efforts with state and possibly federal resources.

After two weeks of historic, destructive flooding, Governor Spencer Cox declared a state of emergency on Friday in San Juan and Washington counties.

It will provide state-level resources to local recovery efforts, as well as possibly federal assistance.

The need for those resources is high. Repeated flooding has cut off travel routes, damaged homes, and compromised local utility infrastructure.

Floodwaters in the San Juan River and surrounding soil also have E. coli levels 10 times higher than what would trigger a health advisory.

The state of emergency will be in place for 30 days unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

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Duck Thurgood
Duck Thurgood