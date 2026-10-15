Donations top $9.7 million in Idaho abortion rights initiative campaign

Fundraising is showing no signs of slowing down for an Idaho ballot initiative aiming to overturn the state's near-total ban on abortion.

Since Sept. 1, Idahoans United for Women and Families has brought in nearly $2.5 million to support Proposition 1, according to state campaign finance records.

That puts the group a bit ahead of its main opponent, Too Extreme for Idaho, which raised $2.2 million over that same time.

Since each group formed, they've collected a combined $9.7 million.

A recent opinion from Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador allowing religious groups to spend money on ballot initiatives without disclosing their donors has greatly benefited Too Extreme.

In addition to the $1 million received from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints , the Catholic Diocese of Boise also chipped in $300,000 to maintain Idaho's strict abortion ban.

Just one religious group has donated to Idahoans United so far. The Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship gave them $5,000 last month.

The two campaigns have begun emptying their deep pockets into broadcast and social media advertising as early voting is about to begin in many counties across the state.

Too Extreme for Idaho spent $1.2 million on ads last month, while Idahoans United for Women and Families spent $1.1 million.

Too Extreme still has $2.5 million in cash compared to the $3.3 million in reserves for Idahoans United.

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio

Copyright 2026 Boise State Public Radio News