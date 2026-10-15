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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Arizona AG sues OpenAI, says chatbot exposes kids to serious harms

Mountain West News Bureau | By Bridget Dowd
Published October 15, 2026 at 5:51 PM MDT
Artificial intelligence or AI has become a hot topic at universities over the past year.
Getty Images
Artificial intelligence or AI has become a hot topic at universities over the past year.

Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot exposes minors in Arizona to a range of serious harms that the company failed to disclose.

Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing OpenAI, saying its chatbot exposes minors in Arizona to a range of serious harms that the company failed to disclose.

The complaint alleges widespread violations of the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act. A statement from Mayes' office pointed to deceptive marketing practices and the concealment of features designed to make its chatbot simulate human compassion in order to draw Arizona users, including minors.

The complaint adds that OpenAI "put profits over safety" in its rush to introduce ChatGPT as the first generative‑AI chatbot.

According to the lawsuit, the platform has, in some instances, generated outputs that users have interpreted as encouraging self‑harm or violence toward others.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News
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News Mountain West News BureauRegional NewsArizonaAI (Artificial Intelligence)
Bridget Dowd
Bridget Dowd