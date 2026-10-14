A federal judge blocks sweeping changes to the Forest Service — at least for now

A federal judge has — at least temporarily — blocked the U.S. Forest Service's sweeping reorganization efforts.

The agency wanted to move its headquarters from Washington D.C. to Salt Lake City, taking hundreds of jobs with it. Fort Collins, Colorado, would also host the headquarters of the Forest Service's Research and Development arm.

The Forest Service also considered closing 57 of its research facilities nationwide, including three in Utah. After a review, it decided to only close 23.

Officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service, said it would save millions of dollars and "strengthen local leadership."

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox also called it a "big win for Utah and the West."

However, opponents of the reorganization argued it would gut the agency and negatively impact hundreds of staff members.

A coalition of labor unions, conservation groups, and some local government offices sued to stop it. They argued the plan was not only damaging but unlawful because it didn't have congressional approval.

In a ruling on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria blocked the Agriculture Department's reorganization efforts.

"On the facts of this case, the most appropriate remedy is indeed to stay USDA's reorganization expenditures, full stop," Judge Chhabria wrote.

However, he said that decision may not be permanent. In about two months, Congress can decide whether or not to extend the restrictions.

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