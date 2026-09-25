The Life Long Learning Series at Fort Lewis College continues at 7Pm on Thursday, October 8th in Room 130, Noble Hall. This week's topic will be "Waves: Getting There Without Leaving Here."

Fortlewis.edu/LLL has more information.

Retired engineer Chuck Carson will discuss the nature, of waves from the ripples on the surface of a puddle and the vibrations of a guitar string to mysterious secrets of the invisible. Waves surround us; we could not hear Beethoven and the Beatles or watch Ted Lasso without them. Waves also comprise us; at the subatomic level they are, perhaps, all we are.

