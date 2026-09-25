Waves: Getting There Without Leaving Here
Waves: Getting There Without Leaving Here
The Life Long Learning Series at Fort Lewis College continues at 7Pm on Thursday, October 8th in Room 130, Noble Hall. This week's topic will be "Waves: Getting There Without Leaving Here."
Fortlewis.edu/LLL has more information.
Retired engineer Chuck Carson will discuss the nature, of waves from the ripples on the surface of a puddle and the vibrations of a guitar string to mysterious secrets of the invisible. Waves surround us; we could not hear Beethoven and the Beatles or watch Ted Lasso without them. Waves also comprise us; at the subatomic level they are, perhaps, all we are.
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
FLC Life Long Learning Free Lecture Series
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com