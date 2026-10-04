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A seedkeeper reflects on the Old Fort's Blue Corn Harvest and its significance to the Diné people

KDUR | By Jamie Wanzek
Published October 4, 2026 at 8:29 PM MDT

The annual event is held at the former military fort and Indian boarding school south of Hesperus.

The Old Fort in Hesperus, Colorado, recently hosted its annual Blue Corn Harvest.

During the late 1800s, the Old Fort was a military fort and a Federal Indian Boarding School. Today, the land supports Fort Lewis College's Farmer Training and incubator programs.

Brandon Francis, a scientist and seedkeeper, reflects on the Old Fort and the Blue Corn Harvest's significance to the Diné people.
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