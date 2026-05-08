2026 Colorado election

Skip to main content
Search Query
Show Search
Listen
On Demand
How to Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
On Demand
How to Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
News
Regional Newscast
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Native & Indigenous News
Capitol News Alliance
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Wildfire Resources
Regional Newscast
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Native & Indigenous News
Capitol News Alliance
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Wildfire Resources
Specials
KSUT Conversations
TERRITORIES
Garden Guys
Page One
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
KSUT Conversations
TERRITORIES
Garden Guys
Page One
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
Music
KSUT Music
KSUT Sessions
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
KSUT Sessions
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Spotlight
Weather
About
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Support
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Events
Calendar
Submit An Event
Calendar
Submit An Event
KSUT App
KSUT Presents
Tribal Radio
Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.
KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.
© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
Menu
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Show Search
Search Query
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Air
Now Playing
Four Corners Public Radio
On Air
Now Playing
Tribal Radio
All Streams
Listen
On Demand
How to Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
On Demand
How to Listen
Program Schedule
Programs A-Z
News
Regional Newscast
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Native & Indigenous News
Capitol News Alliance
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Wildfire Resources
Regional Newscast
Local News
Colorado News
Regional News
National News
Native & Indigenous News
Capitol News Alliance
Mountain West News Bureau
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Western Water Coverage
Wildfire Resources
Specials
KSUT Conversations
TERRITORIES
Garden Guys
Page One
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
KSUT Conversations
TERRITORIES
Garden Guys
Page One
Voices From the Edge of the Colorado Plateau
The Magic City of the Southwest
Narcan and Durango Schools
One Small Step
Music
KSUT Music
KSUT Sessions
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Spotlight
KSUT Music
KSUT Sessions
Current Playlist
Past Playlists
Tiny Desk Concerts
KSUT Spotlight
Weather
About
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Inside KSUT
History
Contact
Our People
Board of Directors
Employment Opportunities
FCC Public Files
Compliance Statements
Support
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Individual Memberships
Underwriting
Planned Giving
Next 50 Endowment Fund
Gifts of Stock
Alpine Bank Community Matching Fund
Volunteer
Why Support Public Media?
Underwriters & Business Sponsors
Submit Underwriting Payments
Events
Calendar
Submit An Event
Calendar
Submit An Event
KSUT App
KSUT Presents
Tribal Radio
2026 Colorado election
Government & Politics
Democratic gubernatorial candidates Bennet and Weiser make their pitches to voters in live debate
Bente Birkeland, Tom Hesse
The two top Democrat candidates for governor answer questions of affordability, water, jobs and more in debate sponsored by CPR News, Denver7 and The Denver Post.