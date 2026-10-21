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Magnova International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

Magnova International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare

The Magnova International Conference on Nursing and Healthcare (MICNH 2027) will bring together nurses, healthcare professionals, clinicians, researchers, academics, educators, healthcare administrators, policymakers, industry professionals, and students to exchange knowledge and discuss the latest developments in nursing and healthcare.The conference will focus on advances in nursing practice, patient-centered care, clinical research, healthcare innovation, digital health, nursing education, patient safety, public health, and emerging approaches to healthcare delivery.

La Nuvola – Roma Convention Center
08:00 AM - 06:30 AM on Wed, 25 Aug 2027

Artist Group Info

nellibhavani73@gmail.com
La Nuvola – Roma Convention Center
La Nuvola – Roma Convention Center
Rome, Georgia 00144
8328559064
nursing@magnovagroup.org
https://nursing.magnovagroup.org/