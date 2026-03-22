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Introduction to Jungian Dreamwork

Introduction to Jungian Dreamwork

Whether you are completely new to dreamwork or have been curious about your dreams for years, this gathering offers a welcoming place to begin.

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026
Time: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM MST
Location: The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO
Investment: $49 (Scholarships Available)

Doors open at 8:30 AM MST, giving us time to settle in, connect, and ease into the morning before the workshop begins at 9:00 AM and concludes at 10:30 AM MST.

You're warmly invited to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection with the thoughtful women who make these gatherings such a meaningful part of our community.

Register Here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0624

No previous experience with dream interpretation or Jungian psychology is needed. Simply bring your curiosity, a journal if you'd like to take notes, and an openness to explore.

Durango Collective
$49
08:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
Durango Collective
1315 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com
https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0415