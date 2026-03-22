Introduction to Jungian Dreamwork

Whether you are completely new to dreamwork or have been curious about your dreams for years, this gathering offers a welcoming place to begin.

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM MST

Location: The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave, Durango, CO

Investment: $49 (Scholarships Available)

Doors open at 8:30 AM MST, giving us time to settle in, connect, and ease into the morning before the workshop begins at 9:00 AM and concludes at 10:30 AM MST.

You're warmly invited to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection with the thoughtful women who make these gatherings such a meaningful part of our community.

Register Here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective0624

No previous experience with dream interpretation or Jungian psychology is needed. Simply bring your curiosity, a journal if you'd like to take notes, and an openness to explore.

