How to Stay Out pf a Nursing Home - Home Modifications

Southwest Colorado Cares, a program of Community Connections, will be holding another session in the series How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home. On Tuesday 11/10 we will hold a workshop on Home Modifications, including the process of evaluating your home, resources for ideas, low hanging fruit, and room-by-room checklists. The workshop will be held in the Community Room at TBK Bank’s main branch, at 259 West 9th Street in Durango. All are welcome. Please contact MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org with questions.