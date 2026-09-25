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How to Stay Out pf a Nursing Home - Home Modifications

How to Stay Out pf a Nursing Home - Home Modifications

Southwest Colorado Cares, a program of Community Connections, will be holding another session in the series How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home. On Tuesday 11/10 we will hold a workshop on Home Modifications, including the process of evaluating your home, resources for ideas, low hanging fruit, and room-by-room checklists. The workshop will be held in the Community Room at TBK Bank’s main branch, at 259 West 9th Street in Durango. All are welcome. Please contact MMason@CommunityConnectionsCO.org with questions.

TBK Bank Community Room
01:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Southwest Colorado Cares (Community Connections)
9702592464
cci@cci-colorado.org
https://www.communityconnectionsco.org/
TBK Bank Community Room
259 W 9th St
Durango, Colorado 81301