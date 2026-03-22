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EsoTerra Wine and Cheese Pairing -- Meet the Winemaker

EsoTerra Wine and Cheese Pairing -- Meet the Winemaker

Meet the winemakers behind Durango’s premier estate winery and enjoy a guided tasting featuring our low intervention, high-altitude wines and heritage ciders paired perfectly with gourmet cheeses. Learn about our local conservation efforts & our research into grape varieties that shapes every bottle.

Come hang out on the mesa, eat some incredible cheese, and sip on the ciders and wines that are putting Durango on the global map.

$35 ticket includes four wine and cheese pairings.

Please email or call to reserve tickets today!

Kitchen@esoterracider.com
(970) 234-6345

EsoTerra’s Arboretum
$35
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

jared@esoterracider.com
Esoterra Inc
EsoTerra’s Arboretum
270 CR 303
Durango, Colorado 81303