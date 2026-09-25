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Divorce and Custody Legal Presentation

Divorce and Custody Legal Presentation

Colorado Legal Services will host a free presentation on doing your own divorce and/or custody case in Colorado on Monday, November 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Durango Public Library. The event will be available in-person or via Zoom. For the link and more information call (970) 247-0266 or visit Coloradolegalservices.org.

Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Colorado Legal Services
(970) 247-0266
http://www.coloradolegalservices.org
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
1900 E. 3rd Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-375-3380
https://www.durangogov.org/1148/Main-Library