Divorce and Custody Legal Presentation
Divorce and Custody Legal Presentation
Colorado Legal Services will host a free presentation on doing your own divorce and/or custody case in Colorado on Monday, November 2nd at 5:30 p.m. at the Durango Public Library. The event will be available in-person or via Zoom. For the link and more information call (970) 247-0266 or visit Coloradolegalservices.org.
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 2 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Colorado Legal Services
(970) 247-0266
Durango Public Library and Via Zoom
1900 E. 3rd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-375-3380