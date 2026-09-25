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Breastfeeding and Parenting Support Class

Breastfeeding and Parenting Support Class

Shining Mountain Health and Wellness will host a Breastfeeding and Parenting Support Class at the Ignacio Community Library on Thursday, October 8th at noon.

We will learn about the 1000 before Kindergarten program and other library resources for parents and families. Lunch is provided and RSVP is required by contacting Shawmarie Tso at 970-563-2163.

Ignacio Community Library
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Thu, 8 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Shining Mountain Health and Wellness Program
970-563-2163
smtso@southernute-nsn.gov
www.southernute-nsn.gov

Artist Group Info

smtso@southernute-nsn.gov
Ignacio Community Library
470 Goddard Avenue
Ignacio, Colorado 81137