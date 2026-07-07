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100+ for the Earth

100+ for the Earth

The local non profit "100+ for the Earth" invites the public to their next meeting at 6PM on Wednesday at the 11th Street Station in Durango. 100fortheearth.org has more information.

We are a giving circle that raises money for environmental nonprofits in Southwest Colorado. Members donation $100 (students donation $10) at each of our quarterly meetings. Three environmental nonprofits are presented to the members by a fellow member. Then the membership votes on which of the three nonprofits receive the collective donation at the end of the night. Please come early and socialize with like minded individuals. Guest are also welcome.

11th Street Staion
$100 (plus a small service fee) and $10 for high school and college students
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

100+ for the Earth
n/a
100fortheearth@gmail.com
https://www.100fortheearth.org/
11th Street Staion
1101 Main Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301
970-422-8482
https://11thstreetstation.com/