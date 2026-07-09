Babylon Fire continues to burn in southeast Utah

The Babylon Fire southwest of Monticello is now mapped at about 102,900 acres and is 21% contained.

In a Thursday morning update, Great Basin Team Two said the fire was active overnight, especially from about 10 p.m. to early Thursday morning.

A team official said the most active burning was in the Indian Creek and Twin Peaks area, describing it as the hottest part of the fire and the area of greatest concern for crews and nearby communities.

Crews are prioritizing that area Thursday with fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and about four hotshot crews. The goal is to steer the fire away from Monticello and nearby values at risk, including homes, infrastructure and other community assets.

Fire officials said the area is challenging because of steep slopes, heavy fuel loading and weather conditions that have not been favorable for firefighters.

On the north end of the fire, crews are continuing to build containment near Bridger Jack Road. Officials said some of the fire’s increased containment is coming from that northern edge, where crews, drones and fire modules are working to tie into containment line.

Crews are also working in steep wilderness terrain on the west side of the fire, where elevation changes make access difficult and firefighter safety a major factor.

On the southern side of the fire, several crews are working near the Dry Mesa area, which officials described as a priority near the heel of the fire. Other crews are spiking out overnight near the line so they can work longer shifts without traveling back and forth from camp.

Closer to Monticello, structure protection crews are assessing homes, roads and access points. Fire officials said crews are looking at whether engines can safely get in and out of narrow or winding roads if fire activity increases.

Crews have also prepared multiple layers of defense east of the fire, including existing roads, dozer lines and a broader “halo” of line around the community. Officials said those lines would give firefighters more options if the fire continues moving east toward Monticello.

Several San Juan County zones remain in SET status, including Airport, Energy, Peter’s Hill West, CY Zone 1, CY Zone 2 and SJC Zone 1. SET means residents should be ready to leave if conditions worsen, but it is not an evacuation order.

Major closures remain in place near the fire, including the Monticello Ranger District of the Manti-La Sal National Forest, the Needles District of Canyonlands National Park and nearby BLM lands.

Residents should continue checking San Juan County Emergency Management, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, the Manti-La Sal National Forest and Utah Fire Info for current evacuation and closure information.

