Southwestern Colorado floods closed critical roadways. Here’s how to get around

The torrential rain and flooding in the Four Corners region caused more than a dozen emergency road closures in recent days, crippling transportation access for some rural communities.

Southwestern Colorado is a remote part of the state where individual roadways are sometimes the main, or only, connection between communities and detours are measured in hours not minutes. Three major closures, two on U.S. 160 and one on Colorado 151, are still in place as of Monday. Officials are encouraging commuters and travelers to check conditions before hitting the road and to expect detours and delays.

Southwestern Colorado doesn’t have interstates, said Lisa Schwantes, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesperson. She lives in Durango, one of the communities impacted by flooding.

“U.S. highways and state highways are certainly the lifelines to all of the communities in rural Colorado,” she said.

The storm, the remnants of Hurricane Trudy in the Pacific Ocean, swept over the region, dropping up to 7 inches of rain in some areas. That water overwhelmed streams and rivers, tearing into road shoulders and culverts.

Colorado 151 was completely severed by the floodwaters. It’s a critical corridor for people commuting between places like Ignacio, Tiffany, Allison and Pagosa Springs, Schwantes said.

The floods swept over major cliff-hugging thoroughfares like U.S. 550 over Red Mountain Pass and U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass. Wolf Creek Pass, which is closed indefinitely, typically sees between 2,700 and 3,400 vehicles per day.

When Wolf Creek Pass is closed, “travelers are forced to take an alternate route all the way through New Mexico,” Schwantes said. “That will add on a couple of hours to their commute.”

Maintenance workers, engineers and hydrologists have responded to emergency incidents on several highways in the region since the storm began Wednesday evening, CDOT said in a statement Sunday.

Drivers should avoid travel during flood warnings and watches if possible and be aware that streams and rivers will continue to rise even after rainstorms pass.

Some roadways have reopened since the flooding reached its peak Thursday and Friday, although travelers should still expect delays. These include U.S. 160 west of Pagosa Springs, U.S. 550 over Red Mountain Pass, U.S. 285 north of Monte Vista, Colorado 112 from Del Norte to Center, and Colorado 17 from Antonito to the Colorado-New Mexico border.

If detour routes are suggested through neighboring states, check local road conditions by visiting NMroads.com, AZ511.gov and http://udottraffic.utah.gov/udottraffic.utah.gov.

Major road closures without end dates

U.S. 160, the main traffic corridor through parts of southwestern Colorado, is closed for more than 30 miles from Pagosa Springs over Wolf Creek Pass to South Fork. The flooding caused a culvert to fail north of Pagosa Springs, which then caused the road to develop a sink hole.

Near South Fork, the deluge undercut the road and caused shoulder damage. It also damaged a retaining wall under the highway near the pass’ scenic overlook and an emergency off-ramp for semitrucks.

It is not known when the highway will reopen, CDOT’s release said.

“We are certainly aware that this is a critical route and we need to open it as quickly as possible,” Schwantes said, “but we also need to ensure that it is safe for travel.”

U.S. 160 is also closed for 18 miles around the San Juan River Bridge near the Four Corners and the Colorado-New Mexico border. The San Juan River nearly rose to the base of the bridge and inspectors are still assessing it to make sure it’s safe.

That closure impacts travel between Cortez and Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, and traffic will be rerouted through Cortez and Monticello, Utah. Colorado 41 between Cortez and Bluff is not an alternative route because of flooding impacts, CDOT said.

Colorado 151, which connects Antonito to Chama, New Mexico, is closed for about 12 miles south of Chimney Rock.

Floodwaters washed away a segment of the road about 7 miles south of the intersection with U.S. 160. Local residents should not use county roads or side roads to access the road closure area, CDOT said. The transportation department is planning emergency repairs and a temporary access road.

How-tos for safe travel

CDOT advised against traveling during flood watches and warnings, telling motorists to never drive through any flooded area.

“You do not know how deep or how fast the water is running,” CDOT said.

Water can float an average-sized car when it is 8 to 10 inches deep, raising the risk of being swept off the road. Driving too fast on wet roads or in flooded areas can also cause vehicles to hydroplane.

Any amount of flooding or mud can obstruct the roadway and hinder drivers from knowing exactly where to drive. Water and mud can also hide rocks, branches and other debris from view. If the road isn’t visible, wait for the water to subside.

“Never use your cruise control during rainy conditions with standing water on the roadway,” CDOT said.

Travelers should make sure their vehicles have an emergency kit with water, snacks, a flashlight and a blanket, plus pet supplies and children’s activities when applicable.