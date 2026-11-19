Flu hospitalizations in Colorado keep climbing, with the busy holiday season kicking off when Thanksgiving arrives next week.

The figure rose again, to 157, in the latest numbers released on the state health department’s dashboard. It’s been rising each week for the last three months — at a faster clip than last year’s rough flu season.

The weekly sentinel positivity rate, the rate of positive tests, increased into double digits to 10.40%.

The record 2025 flu season

Last year, Colorado hospitals were slammed as the state hit a record number of flu hospitalizations during the week between Christmas and New Year’s, with 855 people. The state health department reported a yearly record for both overall and pediatric hospitalizations. Eight children died from the flu.

Doctors are watching closely and hoping Colorado avoids a repeat.

“We are seeing a lot of flu,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, an infectious disease specialist with UCHealth. She said she ran the numbers and found that, from August to now, compared to last year, the system is seeing more than triple the number of positive flu cases.

“Flu is very communicable. It's easy to spread, it's easy to catch,” Barron said.

Flu hospitalizations starting to ease?

Last year, flu hospitalizations skyrocketed from mid-November through the end of December, until starting to fall in January.

This season, the rate of growth may be slowing, with hospitalizations and the rate of flu hospitalizations only up slightly in the most recent week’s data.

Colorado is officially listed as low in overall respiratory illness activity.

Dr. Heather Young, an infectious disease physician at Denver Health, said it’s too early to tell if this year’s flu season will match or even eclipse last year, or start to mellow out.

She said Denver Health is seeing an earlier increase in influenza cases this year than last year and a higher rate of hospitalizations, but it’s hard to predict the future.

“We may see cases continuing to increase and surpass case totals from last year,” Young said. “On the other hand, we may see an earlier peak and a faster decline in influenza cases. Either is possible.”

Now COVID-19 on the rise

COVID-19 figures are also now on an upward trajectory.

Last week, coronavirus hospitalizations rose to 87 from 56, and the hospital admission rate also was up. And COVID is definitely showing up in wastewater, which can often precede a rise in cases and hospitalizations.

Doctors are urging immunization and say it’s not too late to get vaccinated before Thanksgiving.

“The best prevention is vaccination,” Young said, via email. “Everyone over the age of 6 months is eligible for a flu vaccine. We encourage the public to vaccinate themselves and their family members to prevent illness throughout the whole community.”

Vaccination rates are low

According to the state dashboard, 25.2% of residents received a flu vaccination — that means about three of every four Coloradans skipped the flu shot — and 10.6% got a COVID-19 shot.

Both are running slightly ahead of last year, but some demographic groups continue to lag. Only about 7% of Hispanic Coloradans got vaccinated.

Denver Health infectious disease Dr. Guillermo Rodriguez Nava said a key factor to that vaccination lag is barriers to access.

“As simple as language barriers,” he said during a CPR event last week called Everything You Wanted to Know About Vaccines But Were Afraid To Ask. He noted those include “not enough time off to get these vaccines from work or nowadays, unfortunately, fears to interact with the government or the healthcare system because of immigration issues.”

Barron said if you imagine a dinner table with a dozen people, where everyone is vaccinated compared to one where everyone is unvaccinated, and a couple of guests arrive with the flu, the first group will fare better.

“So if everybody's vaccinated, there's still a chance that you're going to end up getting the flu,” she said. “But it'll be milder, so you will not necessarily be sick for as long, and the chances of you getting hospitalized goes down significantly.”

In recent data, about two-thirds of Americans hospitalized with flu were unvaccinated, according to the CDC.

