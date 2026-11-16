Cortez-based investigative journalist and author Annette McGivney's latest book, Plastic Shaman, explores the 2009 Sedona retreat led by self-help guru James Arthur Ray, where three people died after a sweat lodge session. Ray was later convicted of negligent homicide.

McGivney said her investigation expanded beyond the deaths to examine how some in the wellness industry can exploit people seeking help, as well as the commercialization of Indigenous ceremonies. She said Indigenous sources helped her understand the harms of this type of cultural appropriation and speak to the difference between appropriation and appreciation.

On Wednesday, November 18, at the Sunflower Theatre in Cortez, McGivney will discuss the book alongside Colorado author Amy Irvine, whose memoir Almost Animal explores motherhood, wildness and her family's Mormon history in the West.

The conversation, "Grappling with Mormon Ghosts and Wellness Grifters," will be moderated by Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk, an enrolled member of the Weminuche band of the Ute Mountain Ute Tribe.

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