What salmon mean to the Nez Perce people

Jasmine Higheagle is the secretary for the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission and has spent her life fishing on Nez Perce lands. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Higheagle about how the changing climate is impacting fish and water.

"Our salmon aren't only like a food for us, you know, they are really a part of our identity and I'm trying to instill that, you know, with my children, but also with anybody that's willing to participate, willing to learn," Higheagle said.



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