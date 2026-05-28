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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

What salmon mean to the Nez Perce people

Mountain West News Bureau | By Daniel Spaulding
Published May 28, 2026 at 7:56 PM MDT
Jasmine Higheagle uses a traditional dip net to fish for salmon in Looking Glass Creek
Courtesy of Jasmine Higheagle
Jasmine Higheagle uses a traditional dip net to fish for salmon in Looking Glass Creek

Jasmine Higheagle is the secretary for the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Higheagle about how the changing climate is impacting fish and water.

Jasmine Higheagle is the secretary for the Nez Perce Fish and Wildlife Commission and has spent her life fishing on Nez Perce lands. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Higheagle about how the changing climate is impacting fish and water.

"Our salmon aren't only like a food for us, you know, they are really a part of our identity and I'm trying to instill that, you know, with my children, but also with anybody that's willing to participate, willing to learn," Higheagle said.

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