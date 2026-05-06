The Indigenous comic book hero protecting water in the Southwest

For Indigenous people, water is life and must be protected. That's the mission of Captain Paiute, the main character of an Indigenous comic book series created by Theo Tso, an enrolled member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

Tso says that sharing Captain Paiute with Indigenous readers is the best part. "I get kids who are like, 'Oh wow, this is cool looking, this is awesome,'" Tso said . "And for me, that's the ultimate kudos right there. That's the ultimate pat on the back."

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