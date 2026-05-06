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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

The Indigenous comic book hero protecting water in the Southwest

Mountain West News Bureau
Published May 6, 2026 at 6:47 PM MDT
Captain Paiute is an Indigenous superhero comic series created by Theo Tso.
Courtesy of Theo Tso
Captain Paiute is an Indigenous superhero comic series created by Theo Tso.

Captain Paiute, the main character of an Indigenous comic book series created by Theo Tso, brings the protection of the Southwest to the forefront from the perspective of an Indigenous hero.

For Indigenous people, water is life and must be protected. That's the mission of Captain Paiute, the main character of an Indigenous comic book series created by Theo Tso, an enrolled member of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe.

Tso says that sharing Captain Paiute with Indigenous readers is the best part. "I get kids who are like, 'Oh wow, this is cool looking, this is awesome,'" Tso said. "And for me, that's the ultimate kudos right there. That's the ultimate pat on the back."

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