Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument

Chimney Rock National Monument 2026 Youth Workshop designed for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade.

🔹 July 21 – Day-to-Day Life at Chimney Rock

Experience the daily lives of the Ancient Ones through hands-on activities and a beaded bracelet project.

from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM

Cost:

• First child: $25 per class or $75 for all four classes

• Additional child: $20 per class or $60 for all four classes

For more information or to register:

970-731-7133

www.ChimneyRockCo.org