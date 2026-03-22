Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument
Youth Workshops - Chimney Rock National Monument
Chimney Rock National Monument 2026 Youth Workshop designed for students in Kindergarten through 6th Grade.
🔹 July 21 – Day-to-Day Life at Chimney Rock
Experience the daily lives of the Ancient Ones through hands-on activities and a beaded bracelet project.
from 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM
Cost:
• First child: $25 per class or $75 for all four classes
• Additional child: $20 per class or $60 for all four classes
For more information or to register:
970-731-7133
www.ChimneyRockCo.org
Chimney Rock
$25 / $75
09:00 AM - 02:30 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Chimney Rock Interpretive Association
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Artist Group Info
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org
Chimney Rock
3179 HWY 151 Chimney Rock, CO 81122Chimney Rock, CO, Colorado 81122
(970)731-7133
officemgr@chimneyrockco.org