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Training for Chicago Basin/Weminuche Volunteers

Training for Chicago Basin/Weminuche Volunteers

San Juan Mountains Association will host volunteer training to talk with visitors about Leave-No-Trace principles, Wilderness regulations, and recommended practices. Volunteers spend 2 to 3 nights in the backcountry, receive train tickets and backpacking food, and have access to camping supplies. A meeting for new and returning volunteers takes place Tuesday, June 9th from 5-7 PM. Details and sign up are at sjma.org/volunteer.

San Juan National Forest
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

San Juan Mountains Association - Volunteer Department
970-403-5422
volunteer@sjma.org
sjma.org/volunteer
San Juan National Forest
Weminuche Wilderness
,
https://sjma.org/chicago-basin-trip-planning/