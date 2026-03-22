Training for Chicago Basin/Weminuche Volunteers
Training for Chicago Basin/Weminuche Volunteers
San Juan Mountains Association will host volunteer training to talk with visitors about Leave-No-Trace principles, Wilderness regulations, and recommended practices. Volunteers spend 2 to 3 nights in the backcountry, receive train tickets and backpacking food, and have access to camping supplies. A meeting for new and returning volunteers takes place Tuesday, June 9th from 5-7 PM. Details and sign up are at sjma.org/volunteer.
San Juan National Forest
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Juan Mountains Association - Volunteer Department
970-403-5422
volunteer@sjma.org