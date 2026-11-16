The How of the CT Scanner
The How of the CT Scanner
The How of the CT Scanner
Michael Silver, who holds a PhD in Physics, will follow the development of the CT Scanner from its precursors to the first medical scan in 1972 and its introduction to the United States the following year. This non-technical talk will focus on the contributions of British Electrical Engineer and Nobel Laureate Godfrey Hounsfield, who helped developed the diagnostic technique of X-ray computed tomography.
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
FLC Life Long Learning Free Lecture Series
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com