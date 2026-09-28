The Healing Practice of Chöd

This transformative meditation technique involves offering one's body as food to demons and spiritual beings, thereby cutting through attachment, fear, and ego-clinging. Chöd represents a unique fusion of ancient Tibetan shamanic traditions with Buddhist principles of compassion and emptiness, creating a powerful method for psychological and spiritual liberation.

Tenzin Sangpo will give the background and philosophy of the practice and then offer the chöd. Attendees are invited to relax and receive the healing practice.

Presented by Tenzin Sangpo

Raised in a small Tibetan refugee camp in India, I was drawn early to questions of life, death, and liberation. After ten years of monastic training at the Institute of Buddhist Dialectics and four years at Hampshire College, I became the residential translator and librarian at Tara Mandala, where I care for over 6,000 books and lead Buddhist practice, including Chöd. I am interested in how Buddhist logic and Western psychology can inform each other.

Sponsored by the non-profit

Karma Choeling Center

Suggested donation

to center $10-20