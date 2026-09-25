The Beatles: Musical and Cultural Icons — Why and How it Continues Today
The Beatles: Musical and Cultural Icons — Why and How it Continues Today
The Beatles: Musical and Cultural Icons — Why and How it Continues Today
Former radio broadcaster Bob Griffith will present an entertaining multi-media talk that revisits the myth, music and amazing cultural contributions of John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Beatles’ popularity among today’s older and younger generations is enduring and remarkable.
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
Gary Rottman
gsorcer@hotmail.com
FLC Life-Long Learning free lectures Series
FLC Noble Hall Room 130Durango, Colorado 81303
3035624501
gsorcer@hotmail.com