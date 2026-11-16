The Art of Healthy Living-The World Peace Way
The Art of Healthy Living-The World Peace Way
The Art of Healthy Living-The World Peace Way
A Lecture presentation by Dr. Will Tuttle. The Author of the best-seller "The World Peace Diet" will provide keys to vibrant wellness during these challenging times, and teachings and practical tips.
Turtle Lake Refuge
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Turtle Lake Refuge
970-247-8395
turtlelakerefuge@yahoo.com
Artist Group Info
Dr. Will Tuttle
Turtle Lake Refuge
848 East 3rd AveDurango, Colorado 81301
970-247-8395
turtlelakerefuge@yahoo.com