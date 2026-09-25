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Team Green w/ Nero

Team Green w/ Nero

🎶✨ iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸

Join us on Friday, November 6th for an intimate night of live music with Team Green, featuring Seth Yokel & Chuck Hank of High Country Hustle, with special guest Nero opening the evening! 🎤

Experience a stripped-down performance filled with deep cuts, never-before-heard covers, original songs, and stories from the road after more than nine years of making music together. 🎶✨

Come grab a seat and enjoy an unforgettable evening of acoustic music and storytelling in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room! 🎸

📅 Friday, November 6th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23

The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us