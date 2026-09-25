Team Green w/ Nero
Team Green w/ Nero
🎶✨ iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎸
Join us on Friday, November 6th for an intimate night of live music with Team Green, featuring Seth Yokel & Chuck Hank of High Country Hustle, with special guest Nero opening the evening! 🎤
Experience a stripped-down performance filled with deep cuts, never-before-heard covers, original songs, and stories from the road after more than nine years of making music together. 🎶✨
Come grab a seat and enjoy an unforgettable evening of acoustic music and storytelling in the intimate atmosphere of The iNDIGO Room! 🎸
📅 Friday, November 6th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us