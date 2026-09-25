Sunflower Troupe Presents the Broadway Musical [title of show]

The Sunflower Troupe will perform (title of show) at The Sunflower Theatre over two weekends in November. Just to avoid confusion, the title of the show is (title of show).

[title of show] is a Broadway musical written by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen. It is about two guys writing a play about two guys writing a play with only three weeks to do so.

Running November 6th to the 8th and November 13th to the 15th, for further information, show times and tickets go to www.sunflowertheatre.org

This show is intended for MATURE AUDIENCES.