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Sunflower Troupe Presents the Broadway Musical [title of show]

Sunflower Troupe Presents the Broadway Musical [title of show]

The Sunflower Troupe will perform (title of show) at The Sunflower Theatre over two weekends in November. Just to avoid confusion, the title of the show is (title of show).

[title of show] is a Broadway musical written by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen. It is about two guys writing a play about two guys writing a play with only three weeks to do so.

Running November 6th to the 8th and November 13th to the 15th, for further information, show times and tickets go to www.sunflowertheatre.org

This show is intended for MATURE AUDIENCES.

Sunflower Theatre
$25
07:00 PM - 03:38 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sunflower Troupe
9707991470
sunflowersteering@gmail.com
sunflower theatre

Artist Group Info

weltyallen@gmail.com
Sunflower Troupe
Sunflower Theatre
8 E Main St
Cortez, Colorado 81321