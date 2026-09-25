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Stand Up Comedy Halloween Special: Caro's Clown Show

Stand Up Comedy Halloween Special: Caro's Clown Show

Secure some solid Halloweekend plans for Thursday, October 29th... because Durango Comedy is dropping a wild Halloween special with a massive homecoming. The legendary Caro Gomez is officially coming back up from Albuquerque to hijack the stage for one night only. Caro is a total local favorite around here, known for bringing an untamed energy that leaves crowds laughing, in love, & questioning themselves at the same time. Their incredible ability to balance pure, raw crowd work with a stage presence so bizarrely funny is something you have to experience to believe.

This is not a polite comedy night. Caro performs the entire set in full clown face, with a microphone and a bag of balloon animals that they twist up live while roasting the room. The whole thing is a deeply cynical, hilarious take on modern entertainment.

Thurs, October 29
7:00PM (Doors 6:30)
21+ // $15
Black Heron Lounge (736 Main Ave, Durango)

Black Heron Lounge
$15
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 29 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Comedy & Events
9708801112
info@durangocomedy.com
https://www.durangocomedy.com

Artist Group Info

Caro Gomez
instagram.com/droolmonger
Black Heron Lounge
736 Main Ave 100
Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 764-4333
info@blackheronlounge.com
www.blackheronlounge.com