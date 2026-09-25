Stand Up Comedy Halloween Special: Caro's Clown Show
Stand Up Comedy Halloween Special: Caro's Clown Show
Secure some solid Halloweekend plans for Thursday, October 29th... because Durango Comedy is dropping a wild Halloween special with a massive homecoming. The legendary Caro Gomez is officially coming back up from Albuquerque to hijack the stage for one night only. Caro is a total local favorite around here, known for bringing an untamed energy that leaves crowds laughing, in love, & questioning themselves at the same time. Their incredible ability to balance pure, raw crowd work with a stage presence so bizarrely funny is something you have to experience to believe.
This is not a polite comedy night. Caro performs the entire set in full clown face, with a microphone and a bag of balloon animals that they twist up live while roasting the room. The whole thing is a deeply cynical, hilarious take on modern entertainment.
Thurs, October 29
7:00PM (Doors 6:30)
21+ // $15
Black Heron Lounge (736 Main Ave, Durango)