Stand Up Comedy Halloween Special: Caro's Clown Show

Secure some solid Halloweekend plans for Thursday, October 29th... because Durango Comedy is dropping a wild Halloween special with a massive homecoming. The legendary Caro Gomez is officially coming back up from Albuquerque to hijack the stage for one night only. Caro is a total local favorite around here, known for bringing an untamed energy that leaves crowds laughing, in love, & questioning themselves at the same time. Their incredible ability to balance pure, raw crowd work with a stage presence so bizarrely funny is something you have to experience to believe.

This is not a polite comedy night. Caro performs the entire set in full clown face, with a microphone and a bag of balloon animals that they twist up live while roasting the room. The whole thing is a deeply cynical, hilarious take on modern entertainment.

Thurs, October 29

7:00PM (Doors 6:30)

21+ // $15

Black Heron Lounge (736 Main Ave, Durango)