Spirits with the Spectres
Spirits with the Spectres
The Durango Education Foundation presents the fundraiser "Spirits with the Spectres" on Saturday, October 17th. The event is a walking tour of Durango’s haunted historic spaces - and will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a costume contest, a silent auction and more. Tickets and details are at durangoeducationfoundation.org.
Choose a 4:00 PM or 5:45 PM tour, dress in your best 1800s Wild West attire, and see what comes out after dark.
Tickets are $150 per person. This is a 21+ event, and it sells out every year.
The Historic Strater Hotel
$150
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Education Foundation
970-385-1491
9rfoundation@gmail.com
The Historic Strater Hotel
699 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
9707697600
9rfoundation@gmail.com