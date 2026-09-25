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Spirits with the Spectres

Spirits with the Spectres

The Durango Education Foundation presents the fundraiser "Spirits with the Spectres" on Saturday, October 17th. The event is a walking tour of Durango’s haunted historic spaces - and will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a costume contest, a silent auction and more. Tickets and details are at durangoeducationfoundation.org.

Choose a 4:00 PM or 5:45 PM tour, dress in your best 1800s Wild West attire, and see what comes out after dark.

Tickets are $150 per person. This is a 21+ event, and it sells out every year.

The Historic Strater Hotel
$150
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durango Education Foundation
970-385-1491
9rfoundation@gmail.com
durangoeducationfoundation.org
The Historic Strater Hotel
699 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707697600
9rfoundation@gmail.com
durangoeducationfoundation.org