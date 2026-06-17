Songwriters Workshop with Jesse Ogle

Join iAM MUSIC Co-Founder Jesse Ogle for a 90-minute songwriting workshop designed to help songwriters develop a consistent and effective creative process that leads to stronger, more memorable songs.Through guided discussion and practical exercises, participants will explore harmony, chord progressions, melody development, and the art of crafting memorable hooks and choruses. Participants will have the opportunity to share ideas, discuss their creative process, and receive constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Whether you're an experienced songwriter or just beginning your songwriting journey, this workshop offers valuable tools and inspiration to help bring your musical ideas to life.

