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Songwriters Workshop with Jesse Ogle

Songwriters Workshop with Jesse Ogle

Join iAM MUSIC Co-Founder Jesse Ogle for a 90-minute songwriting workshop designed to help songwriters develop a consistent and effective creative process that leads to stronger, more memorable songs.Through guided discussion and practical exercises, participants will explore harmony, chord progressions, melody development, and the art of crafting memorable hooks and choruses. Participants will have the opportunity to share ideas, discuss their creative process, and receive constructive feedback in a supportive environment. Whether you're an experienced songwriter or just beginning your songwriting journey, this workshop offers valuable tools and inspiration to help bring your musical ideas to life.

The iAM MUSIC Institute
$35 per person
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iAM MUSIC Institute
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
iamsam@iammusic.us
https://iammusic.us