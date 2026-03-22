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Side Fx at the Mancos Brewing Company

Side Fx at the Mancos Brewing Company

Classic Rock cover band with some country tunes. The band is all local musicians that have been playing together for 10 years. High energy, danceable, fun vibes, local fans. Horn section rocks. 9r teachers, doctors from Mercy and local business people are in the band.

Mancos Brewing Company
5.00
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Side Fx Durango
info@sidefxdurango.com
Http://sidefxdurango com
Mancos Brewing Company
484 E. Frontage Rd, Mancos, CO
Mancos, Colorado
: +1 970 533 9761