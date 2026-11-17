Seed Studio Wreathmaking Fundraiser
Seed Studio Wreathmaking Fundraiser
Come gather with us at Seed Studio for a cozy and creative wreath-making event! Guided by Seed’s Board President, Tara Jackson, you’ll have everything you need to design your own beautiful holiday or winter-themed wreath — no experience necessary.
Your donation will support a program or need of your choosing: Art materials, 2027 Artists Pathway for Teens program, Leaders in Training Experience for Tweens and Teens, scholarships, or general operating expenses.
Together, we’re planting seeds of mindfulness, self-expression, and creativity through art. Your participation makes a difference! Thank you for helping us nurture our community through creativity and connection.
Seed Studio
75
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Seed Studio
info@seedstudioart.org
Seed Studio
1309 E 3rd Ave #106Durango, Colorado 81301
(970) 335-9747
info@seedstudioart.org