Come gather with us at Seed Studio for a cozy and creative wreath-making event! Guided by Seed’s Board President, Tara Jackson, you’ll have everything you need to design your own beautiful holiday or winter-themed wreath — no experience necessary.

Your donation will support a program or need of your choosing: Art materials, 2027 Artists Pathway for Teens program, Leaders in Training Experience for Tweens and Teens, scholarships, or general operating expenses.

Together, we’re planting seeds of mindfulness, self-expression, and creativity through art. Your participation makes a difference! Thank you for helping us nurture our community through creativity and connection.