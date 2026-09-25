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"Secrets of the Forest" - FREE documentary film showing

"Secrets of the Forest" - FREE documentary film showing

The Durango chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby will present a Free showing of the documentary film “Secrets of the Forest” which explores whether our forest ecosystems can help cool the planet. The film will be followed by a panel discussion, with Q&A, with panelists Bruce Short, a local consulting forester and retired USDA-FS employee, and Elli Morris, educator, Tree Storyteller, with a Masters in Forestry.Film description: “Can forests help cool the planet? Follow scientists through spectacular landscapes as they study complex networks of trees, fungi, and creatures large and small - all in a quest to tackle the twin threats of climate change and species extinction.” We will also discuss proposed legislation, the “Fix Our Forests Act”.

Hosted by the Durango Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby.
Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Citizens' Climate Lobby, Durango Chapter
970-946-6940
gail@harriss.info
https://citizensclimatelobby.org/

Durango Public Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Citizens' Climate Lobby, Durango Chapter
619-437-7142
GAILH@MYDURANGO.NET
https://citizensclimatelobby.org/
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301