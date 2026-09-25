Santa Dash - 5K and 10K
Santa Dash - 5K and 10K
Join us in Aztec for a 5K or 10K -- make it fun or competitive, it's up to you! There is also a costume competition. This event is part of the larger Aztec Sparkles holiday event that will be happening all day. Kids, strollers and dogs are welcome! Get that winter boost of sunshine (hopefully!).
North Main St Extension
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Aztec Trails and Open Space
5054024967
aztectrails@gmail.com
North Main St Extension
aztectrailsandopenspace@gmail.com