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Santa Dash - 5K and 10K

Santa Dash - 5K and 10K

Join us in Aztec for a 5K or 10K -- make it fun or competitive, it's up to you! There is also a costume competition. This event is part of the larger Aztec Sparkles holiday event that will be happening all day. Kids, strollers and dogs are welcome! Get that winter boost of sunshine (hopefully!).

North Main St Extension
12:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Aztec Trails and Open Space
5054024967
aztectrails@gmail.com
https://www.aztectrailsnm.org/
North Main St Extension
aztectrailsandopenspace@gmail.com
https://www.aztectrailsnm.org/events/santa-dash/