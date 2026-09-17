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Raven & the Dance of Shadows

Raven & the Dance of Shadows

Raven and the Dance of Shadows is a ceremonial exhibition featuring Tempist Jade, Nikki Moon and Chris Haas that weaves together performance art, wearable sculpture, live poetry, visual art, and music. Through mythic storytelling inspired by the artist's relationships with their more-than-human relatives and current events, the general public will be immersed in a transformative world birthed of shadows and dreams. The exhibition will open with a free performance (6pm), and the artwork will remain on view at Studio & gallery until Sunday, October 25 allowing visitors to experience the pieces as both living relics of the story and as individual works of art.

Studio & Gallery
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Studio & Gallery
773-263-1279
artideasprogress@gmail.com
www.anddurango.com
Studio & Gallery
1027 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
773-263-1279
artideasprogress@gmail.com
www.anddurango.com