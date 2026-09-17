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The KSUT Fall Membership Drive is September 21 to 25. Pledge your support to KSUT today!

Four Corners Public Radio | By KSUT Staff
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:59 PM MDT

The KSUT Fall Membership Drive begins on Monday, September 21, at 7 a.m. and runs through Friday at 6 p.m.

We'll have a full lineup of guest interviews, giveaways, and plenty of fun!

Daily prizes from

Pledge your support to KSUT

Renew or make your membership pledge now.

Thank you for considering a one-time or monthly sustaining gift to KSUT at any financial level. Donors can specify areas of support, like local news and Tribal Radio.

Your generosity helps us continue to provide quality programming to listeners across the Four Corners.

Thank you for being part of the KSUT community!
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Announcements KSUT Fall 2026 Membership Drive
KSUT Staff
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