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Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Regional News Roundup for September 3, 2026

Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Published September 25, 2026 at 12:00 AM MDT
The Colorado River is seen winding through Canyonlands National Park.
Caroline Llanes/Rocky Mountain Community Radio
The Colorado River is seen winding through Canyonlands National Park.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park, then we head to Western Colorado to hear how one rural community is dealing with electronic waste.

After that, we head to the Four Corners to the burn scar from the Ferris Fire to hear how wildfire impacts soil.

We round out the show by hearing about what El Niño might bring to the drought-stricken Rocky Mountain West.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
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News Rocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRegional News