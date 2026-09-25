Regional News Roundup for September 3, 2026

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts to restore beaver habitat in Rocky Mountain National Park, then we head to Western Colorado to hear how one rural community is dealing with electronic waste.

After that, we head to the Four Corners to the burn scar from the Ferris Fire to hear how wildfire impacts soil.

We round out the show by hearing about what El Niño might bring to the drought-stricken Rocky Mountain West.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.