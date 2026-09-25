Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories
Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories
The Animas Museum will host the event “Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7th. Attendees will learn how to use the oral history equipment that the Animas Museum and Durango Public Library have available for checkout. This event will include opportunities to explore the equipment as well as discussions on oral history best practices in order to help best collect the stories of our community. For more information, call the museum at 970-259-2402.
Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Animas Museum
970.259.2402
info@animasmuseum.org
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third AvenueDurango, Colorado 81301