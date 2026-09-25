The Animas Museum will host the event “Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7th. Attendees will learn how to use the oral history equipment that the Animas Museum and Durango Public Library have available for checkout. This event will include opportunities to explore the equipment as well as discussions on oral history best practices in order to help best collect the stories of our community. For more information, call the museum at 970-259-2402.