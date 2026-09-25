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Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories

Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories

The Animas Museum will host the event “Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7th. Attendees will learn how to use the oral history equipment that the Animas Museum and Durango Public Library have available for checkout. This event will include opportunities to explore the equipment as well as discussions on oral history best practices in order to help best collect the stories of our community. For more information, call the museum at 970-259-2402.

Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Animas Museum
970.259.2402
info@animasmuseum.org
http://www.animasmuseum.org
Durango Public Library
1900 East Third Avenue
Durango, Colorado 81301