Presentation on Colorado's Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax)
Presentation on Colorado's Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax)
The League of Women Voters of La Plata County invite the public to learn about Colorado Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax) from 2:30 to 4pm on Saturday, October 10th.
The event will be held at the Wells Group, at 1130 Main Avenue in Durango.
Chris deGruy Kennedy, leader of the Bell Policy Forum will lead the event.
The Wells Group
No charge
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
League of Women Voters La Plata County
lwvlaplata@gmail.com
The Wells Group
1130 Main AveDurango, Colorado 81301
9707084765
monique@durangonorthstar.com