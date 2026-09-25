Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

© 2026 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Presentation on Colorado's Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax)

Presentation on Colorado's Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax)

The League of Women Voters of La Plata County invite the public to learn about Colorado Ballot Amendment 87 (Graduated Income Tax) from 2:30 to 4pm on Saturday, October 10th.
The event will be held at the Wells Group, at 1130 Main Avenue in Durango.

Chris deGruy Kennedy, leader of the Bell Policy Forum will lead the event.

The Wells Group
No charge
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

League of Women Voters La Plata County
lwvlaplata@gmail.com
lwvlaplata.org
The Wells Group
1130 Main Ave
Durango, Colorado 81301
9707084765
monique@durangonorthstar.com
https://www.wellsgroupdurango.com/first-time-home-buyers