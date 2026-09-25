Presentation: "How to Stay Out of the Nursing Home" at Sunnyside Library
Presentation: "How to Stay Out of the Nursing Home" at Sunnyside Library
Saturday, Nov. 21, 1:00 pm: Presentation: “How to Stay Out of a Nursing Home” with Martha Mason of Southwest Colorado Cares. Free. Registration requested. Email sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org to register.
Sunnyside Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org