Preparing the Next Generation of Agriculture

This session explores mentorship, workforce development, and generational transition in agriculture, highlighting strategies to engage and prepare the next generation of farmers and ranchers. Featuring Beth LaShell of Fort Lewis College, the presentation draws on her experience leading farmer training and incubator programs while supporting underserved producers through practical business, food safety, and leadership development. Please RSVP to laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com. This is a FREE event open to the public - refreshments will be provided.