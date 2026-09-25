Ora @ The iNDIGO Room

🎸🔥 iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎶

Join us on Saturday, December 12th for an intimate night of heavy psychedelic rock with ORA, bringing their powerful sound straight from Southwestern Colorado! ✨

Experience a unique blend of swirling psychedelia, heavy desert blues, fuzz-driven riffs, and hypnotic rhythms that'll take you on an unforgettable musical journey. 🎸⚡

🎤 Featuring ORA:

Annie Brooks – Vocals/Guitar

Stephen Sellers – Bass/Synth

Cyle Talley – Drums

🎶 Special Guest: TBA

📅 Saturday, December 12th

⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC

🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20

🎟️ Day of Show: $23