Ora @ The iNDIGO Room
Ora @ The iNDIGO Room
🎸🔥 iAM MUSIC Presents at The iNDIGO Room! 🎶
Join us on Saturday, December 12th for an intimate night of heavy psychedelic rock with ORA, bringing their powerful sound straight from Southwestern Colorado! ✨
Experience a unique blend of swirling psychedelia, heavy desert blues, fuzz-driven riffs, and hypnotic rhythms that'll take you on an unforgettable musical journey. 🎸⚡
🎤 Featuring ORA:
Annie Brooks – Vocals/Guitar
Stephen Sellers – Bass/Synth
Cyle Talley – Drums
🎶 Special Guest: TBA
📅 Saturday, December 12th
⏰ 8:00 PM – 10:00 PM
📍 The iNDIGO Room at iAM MUSIC
🎟️ Pre-Sale: $20
🎟️ Day of Show: $23
The iNDIGO Room
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
The iNDIGO Room
1315 N Main Ave #207Durango, Colorado 81301
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us