Opening the Gate: Agritourism Opportunities for Farms and Ranches
Opening the Gate: Agritourism Opportunities for Farms and Ranches
Come hear Brian Bartlett of Mesa Country Tourism and discover how agritourism can diversify farm and ranch income while building community connections. Learn about tours, events, U-pick operations, marketing strategies, liability, insurance, and real-world considerations for attracting visitors. Please RSVP to laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com. This is a FREE event open to the public - refreshments will be provided.
La Plata County Fairgrounds
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 22 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
La Plata County Farm Bureau
laplatacountyfarmbureau@gmail.com
La Plata County Fairgrounds
2500 Main Ave.Durango, Colorado 81303