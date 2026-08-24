Mountaintop Movement: Full-Body Fit

Workout using your own body weight or light hand weights to work all the body parts! The free classes are always similar in style but always different moves to keep it fun and fresh. You’ll need a yoga mat & light hand weights. If you don’t have them, they are extras that can be used. Each class is around 35 min. long. Modifications are always available. It’s always a fun, upbeat, encouraging, and a great workout. Taught by Tammy Williams, certified fitness instructor. All ages and fitness levels are welcome! Follow us on the Mountaintop Movement Facebook page for more info. Note: sometimes this class may be held outside in the Library Park!