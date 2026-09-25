Marley at Mahogany: A Fundraiser for iAM MUSIC

A Tribute to Bob Marley • An Elegant Seated Benefit

Every seat at this table puts an instrument in a student's hands.

Join iAM MUSIC Institute for Marley at Mahogany, an intimate evening celebrating the music and legacy of Bob Marley while supporting the next generation of musicians in Southwest Colorado. Set inside Mahogany Grille in downtown Durango, this seated benefit features live music from the Bob Marley songbook with Blessing Bled Chimanga, a special student performance, and a Caribbean- and Jamaican-inspired four-course dinner.

The menu includes passed appetizers (plantain chips, coconut shrimp, Jamaican beef patties), a Marley Salad, a choice of entrée (Caribbean braised short rib, rum-glazed mahi mahi, or jerk-spiced cauliflower steak), and Jamaican sweet potato pudding for dessert. Prosecco, wine, beer and one complimentary cocktail per guest are included.

Dress: Island Elegant. Seating is limited.

Celebrating 15 years, iAM MUSIC Institute makes music education, instruments, mentorship and performance opportunities accessible to young musicians. Our goal for the evening is to raise $30,000. Can't attend? You can still donate to the campaign through the event page.

iAM MUSIC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Presenting partners: Priority Financial Partners, San Juan Smiles Dental Center of Durango, Bank of Colorado, and Barnum Financial Group.