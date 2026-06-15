Live Clay Painting with Eunika Rogers
Live Clay Painting with Eunika Rogers
Join us at Blue Rain Gallery for a live artist demonstration with Eunika Rogers on Saturday, July 11th from 10am to 1pm, happening alongside Durango Farmers Market Second Saturdays on Main Ave. Stop by to watch Eunika work and get a glimpse into her unique creative process as she paints on canvas with clay she’s harvested from around the world.
Blue Rain Gallery
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Blue Rain Gallery
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com
Artist Group Info
Eunika Rogers
Blue Rain Gallery
934 Main Ave, Unit BDurango, Colorado 81301
9702322033
bekah@blueraingallery.com