July Online Book Club: Buddha's Bedroom

Nobody warns you that you can be deeply in love with someone and still feel completely disconnected from them.

Together, we’ll explore themes such as:

- emotional connection in long-term relationships.

- mindfulness and presence in intimacy.

- communication and emotional honesty.

- vulnerability and relational patterns.

- creating deeper connection in everyday life.

We'll get into why desire disappears, what we do to push passion away without realizing it, and what it means to bring real presence into your relationship instead of just showing up physically.

Free. Online.

👉 Reserve your spot: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/july2026onlinebookclub