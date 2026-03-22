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July In-Person Book Club: Buddha's Bedroom

July In-Person Book Club: Buddha's Bedroom

Nobody warns you that you can be deeply in love with someone and still feel completely disconnected from them.
Cheryl Fraser named it. She's a Buddhist teacher and a sex therapist, and Buddha's Bedroom is the most honest book written about what really kills desire in long-term relationships and what brings it back. Not tips. Not date nights. The actual inner work.

We'll get into why desire disappears, what we do to push passion away without realizing it, and what it means to bring real presence into your relationship instead of just showing up physically.

Grab a drink from Just the Drip while we gather. Free event.

👉 Reserve your spot: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/july2026inpersonbookclub

Just the Drip Coffee & Smoothies
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wild New Way, Jungian Life Coaching
970-985-2416
cindy@wildnewway.com
https://wildnewway.com/

Artist Group Info

Cindy Schmidt
cindy@wildnewway.com
wildnewway.com
Just the Drip Coffee & Smoothies
1600 Florida Rd
Durango, Colorado 81301
9709852416
cindy@wildneway.com