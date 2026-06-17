Join us for the Jazz & Funk Jam + Improv Workshop at iAM MUSIC! This monthly session is designed to help musicians build confidence in improvisation, strengthen their understanding of groove and rhythm, and develop the skills needed to play in collaborative jam settings.

Led by iAM MUSIC Co-Founder Jesse Ogle and iAM MUSIC faculty, participants will explore improvisation techniques, groove concepts, basic music theory, and real-world jam session skills through guided instruction and hands-on playing.

Open to all skill levels, this interactive workshop offers plenty of opportunities to play, listen, learn, and connect with fellow musicians in a supportive environment.

