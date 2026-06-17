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Jazz & Funk Jam + Improv Workshop

Jazz & Funk Jam + Improv Workshop

Join us for the Jazz & Funk Jam + Improv Workshop at iAM MUSIC! This monthly session is designed to help musicians build confidence in improvisation, strengthen their understanding of groove and rhythm, and develop the skills needed to play in collaborative jam settings.
Led by iAM MUSIC Co-Founder Jesse Ogle and iAM MUSIC faculty, participants will explore improvisation techniques, groove concepts, basic music theory, and real-world jam session skills through guided instruction and hands-on playing.
Open to all skill levels, this interactive workshop offers plenty of opportunities to play, listen, learn, and connect with fellow musicians in a supportive environment.

The iAM MUSIC Institute
$35 per class
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every month on Monday through Jul 20, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The iAM MUSIC Institute
9707997450
iamjesse@iammusic.us
iammusic.us
The iAM MUSIC Institute
1315 N Main Ave #207
Durango, Colorado 81301
iamsam@iammusic.us
https://iammusic.us